A video of a group of Nigerian strippers praying and speaking in tongues before commencing their erotic dance has gone viral.

In the video, the three strippers wearing black pants and bras were seen holding hands, praying before starting out for the day.

One of the ladies was heard praying that their clients spray them their “hard-earned money”.

They also asked for forgiveness of their sins, spoke in tongues, jumped up in excitement and showed off a bit of their skills.