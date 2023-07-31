Strikes: President Tinubu to make nationwide broadcast

828 828

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will make a broadcast to the nation at 7pm on Monday (today).

Special Adviser to the President on Special duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake, revealed this on Monday.

In a statement he issued in the wee hours of the day, the Super Special Adviser said: “Television, radio stations and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast.”

The broadcast by President Tinubu is coming amid the indefinite strike action by Medical Doctors under the aegis of the National Association of Resident Doctors.

It is also coming two days before the proposed August 2, 2023 strike threat by the Nigeria Labour Congress.

The Doctors had rejected the proposed 25 percent increment in their salaries, while Labour wants the Federal Government to revert petrol price to N488.

It said this would be the only basis for negotiating with the government on any issue.