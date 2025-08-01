Strikes: FG approves national industrial relations policy

The Federal Government has approved the National Industrial Relations Policy (NIRP), a new framework aimed at reducing industrial disputes and promoting stable labour relations nationwide.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said this after Thursday’s Federal Executive Council meeting chaired by President Bola Tinubu.

Idris explained that the NIRP will guide trade unions, employers, and government agencies, promoting structured dialogue and aligning Nigeria’s labor practices with international standards.

He said: “The policy is a major step forward in addressing the long-standing gaps in how we manage labour relations in Nigeria.

“It seeks to ensure smooth workplace operations, strengthen tripartite cooperation between government, employers, and workers, as well as bring Nigeria’s practices in line with global benchmarks, particularly those of the International Labour Organisation.”

The Minister emphasised that recurring industrial unrest often stemmed from the lack of a clear national framework for negotiations, dispute resolution, and collective bargaining.

Idris added: With the NIRP in place, the government expects more predictable, peaceful, and structured labour relations across sectors.

“This policy elevates industrial relations as a national priority, deserving of urgent and continuous attention.

“The policy will serve as a reference point for labour laws, union engagement, and conflict resolution in both the public and private sectors.”

The policy is projected to boost productivity and strengthen investor confidence in Nigeria’s labour environment.

