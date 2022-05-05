Striker back to help Rangers’ bid for CAF competition ticket, official says

Norbert Okolie, the Media Officer of Rangers International Football Club, says former striker Israel Abia’s return to the domestic league is to enhance their push to play on the continent.

Okolie, in a statement on Wednesday, disclosed that the player was back with the club and now training with the squad.

He said: “He rejoined Rangers after finishing his loan deal with Saudi Arabian second division side Al-Rawdhah FC where he scored 14 goals in 16 appearances.”

Okolie also quoted Abia as saying he was back on the domestic scene to contribute towards helping Rangers achieve their target in the ongoing Nigeria Professional Football League.

He said Abia’s optimism was drawn from the avalanche of experienced and young talents available in the squad.

He said: “My coming back to Rangers, I believe, will to a very large extent help the club to push for a good finish in the season.

“Rangers are a great team with a large followership and with the squad we have now, I am optimistic that a ticket to play on the continent next season will not elude us.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Rangers currently occupy the fourth spot on the 20-team NPFL log.