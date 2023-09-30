Strike: Why we didn’t attend parley with FG — Organised Labour

The Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria have offered reasons for their not attending the parley organised by the Federal Government on Friday to avert the impending strike by the unions.

The Organised Labour made its position known in a letter after the meeting was called off on Friday.

The letter, signed by Emmanuel Ugboaja, NLC’s General Secretary, and Nuhu Toro, TUC’s Secretary General, titled: “R-impending labour union strike: Invitation to meeting,” said: “We extend our warm regards to you and the entire team at your Ministry.

“We wish to express our sincere regrets for our inability to attend the proposed meeting between us and the Federal Government, scheduled for today the 29th Day of September due to already scheduled engagements our officials have outside Abuja.

“Regrettably, the short notice provided for this meeting has posed significant logistical challenges for the majority of our leadership, rendering their participation unfeasible at this time.

“In light of this, and in the interest of ensuring that any discussions held are representative of the NLC’s and TUC’s collective stance, we find it imperative to request the rescheduling of the meeting.

“We trust that this request for a rescheduled meeting will be taken into consideration, and we look forward to your understanding in this matter.”

The letter inviting the NLC and TUC to the meeting was signed on behalf of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, by the Director of Trade Union Services and Industrial Relations, Emmanuel Igbinosun.

Titled: “Impending labour union strike invitation to a meeting,” it said: “I bring you greetings from the Honourable Ministers of Labour and Employment.

“I am directed to invite the leadership of the Trade Union Congress Nigeria (TUC) for a meeting with the Chief of Staff to Mr. President on the above subject, scheduled as follows:

“Date: Friday, September 294, 2023; Time: 12 noon. Venue: Aso Villa, Conference Room of the Office of the Chief of Staff to Mr. President.

“Please be assured of the kind regards of the Hon. Minister of Labour and Employment.”

Organised Labour is insisting on going on strike from October 3, 2023.