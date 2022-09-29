The University of Calabar branch of the Academic Staff Union of Universities has said that it would not back down on its ongoing strike despite having lost 10 lecturers since they downed tools on February 14, 2022.

The branch Chairman, Dr. John Edor, in university, stated this in a statement he issued on Wednesday on the development.

Edor said the deceased lecturers included five professors.

He, however, said contrary to an initial report, 10 lecturers died and not 21.

He said: “It is not correct that 21 members of our union in the University of Calabar have lost their lives as a result of the ongoing national industrial action.

“I can confirm that we have lost about 10 of our members, but not all are professors. They are Prof. Gabriel U. Ntamu, Prof. Judith Otu, Prof. Udosen, Prof Kate Agbor, Prof Obia and other academias.

“Despite wholesome neglect and intimidation by the Federal Government, we will not give up on our demands.

“Even as the government have refused to listen to our plights and provide conducive avenue devoid of all impediments, we will continue to cope with all losses we have had regardless.

“We are aware of the hunger, intimidation or court order. We are not given up on this fight. We will take it to a logical conclusion where necessary things government ought to do are done.”