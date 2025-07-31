Strike: We won’t give preference to any patient – Ondo nurses

The Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Owo chapter of the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) has said that it will not provide services to patients during the seven-day warning strike, regardless of the case.

Mr Coker Oluwasegun, Secretary of the association in the chapter, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday, accused the Federal Government of not addressing the plights of nurses.

“It is a total compliance. No leeway whatsoever.

“The Federal Government has unfairly treated nurses over the years, and it’s time for us to take the bull by the horns.

“So, the fight is not against the management of Federal Medical Centre Owo, as we had rightly informed the Medical Director and his team.

“For more than two decades, uniform allowance remains N20,000 per year, and in all other allowances, nurses get the least despite the fact that we are the major work force in the health sector.

“No equipment to actually work with in most of our hospitals making patients to see us as the one killing them. No good working conditions and environment,” he stated.

He stated that there were numerous failed promises on the part of the Federal Government, warning that the strike would continue for seven days.

“If our 12-point demands are not met, we will resume at the expiration of the seven-day warning strike.

“Then, we will give the Federal Government another 21-day ultimatum before an indefinite strike will commence,” he said.

