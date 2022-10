Dean, Student Affairs Division, University of Lagos, Prof Musa Obalola has assured students of the university of its management’s support to ensure that they covered lost periods, with minimal pressure.

Obalola gave the assurance during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Wednesday in Lagos.

He gave the assurance while speaking against the backdrop of resumption of academic activities in the institution after eight months’ strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).