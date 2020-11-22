The Academic Staff Union of Universities, on Saturday, says the eight-month-old strike by universities lecturers is still on.

The organisation also said it does not operate a Twitter account. It debunked reports announcing the suspension of the ongoing industrial action as fake.

The President of ASUU, Biodun Ogunyemi, made the clarification in an interview with The PUNCH.

He said, “ASUU does not have a Twitter account. Many people have been bombarding me with telephone calls and I can’t answer again. If we want to call off our strike, we will address a press conference and that is how we operate.”

The media had reported Friday that the Federal Government accepted the demand by ASUU that the lecturers be exempted from the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System.

The government also offered to increase the Earned Allowances to university staff from N30 billion to N35b and the Revitalisation Fund from N20b to N25b.

The development came after weeks of negotiations and disagreements by the FG and ASUU, which proposed the University Transparency and Accountability Solution as its preferred payment platform.