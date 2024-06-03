Strike stalls court hearing on Kano emirate tussle 

The ongoing strike embarked upon by the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress has stalled the hearing on the Kano emirate tussle before the Federal High Court sitting in Kano.

The court was billed to hear the suit on Monday.

Recall that the court presided over by Justice A. M. Liman, following an exparte motion filed before the court by the Sarkin Dawaki Babba, Alhaji Aminu Babba Dan’Agundi, granted an order restraining implementing and operationalizing of the Kano State Emirate Council (Repeal) Law, which dissolved the five Kano Emirates and reinstating Muhammadu Sanusi II as Emir of Kano.

Justice Liman also ordered that status quo ante be maintained by all parties pending the hearing of the Fundamental Rights application.

Also Read:

The court order reads: “That parties are hereby ordered to maintain status quo ante the passage and assent of the bill pending the hearing of the Fundamental Rights application.

“That in view of the constitutional and jurisdictional issues apparent on the face of the application, parties shall address the Court on same at the hearing of the Fundamental Rights application, which is fixed for the 3 of June, 2024.

“That in order to maintain the peace and security of the state, an interim injunction of this Honourable Court is granted restraining the 5th 8th Respondents from enforcing, executing, implementing, and operationalizing the Kano State Emirate Council (Repeal) Law.

“That parties are hereby ordered to maintain status quo ante the passage and assent of the bill into pending the hearing of the Fundamental Rights application.

“That leave is granted to the Plaintiff/Applicant to issue and serve their Concurrent Originating Motion as well as all other court processes on the 6th Defendant in FCT Abuja and outside the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court.

“That an Order of this Honourable Court marking the Plaintiff/Applicant’s Concurrent Originating Motion as well as all other court processes to be served on the 6″ Defendant in FCT Abuja and outside the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court is granted,” the court order, however, reads.

The court, however, adjourned the case until June 3, 2024, for hearing of the Fundamental Rights application.

However, on the 3rd June, 2024, adjourned date, the court could not hold as expected due to the strike, as a source at the court informed that the matter had been postponed until further notice.

Joined in the suit are the Kano State Government, Kano State House of Assembly, the Speaker of Kano State, Attorney General of Kano State, Commissioner of Police of Kano State, Inspector General of Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and Department of State Security, DSS.