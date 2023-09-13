Strike not healthy for our children – Parents

Some parents in Bwari Area Council, FCT have decried the incessant strike by the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), and described it as an unhealthy situation for the children.

The parents told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in separate interviews on Wednesday in Abuja, that the ongoing strike by the union was killing the education sector.

FCT NUT, had on Monday directed its members across the six area councils to embark on an indefinite industrial action.

The union gave the directive in a communiqué issued at the end of its emergency State Wing Executive Council (SWEC) meeting held in Gwagwalada.

The communiqué jointly signed by the NUT state chairman, Mr Stephen Knabayi and Secretary, Mrs Margaret Jethro, said that the strike begin on September 11.

ALSO READ:

Man bags 12 months in jail for stealing maize

Super Falcons forward, Oparanozie, retires at 29

Man City made massive deadline day offer for Eberechi Eze

Mrs Shekwoyemi Amos, a mother of four, said the strike would not only affect the studies of the children but may also make them loiter around.

“Other children in private schools have resumed and our children are asked to remain at home because their teachers are on strike.

“Now that they are done with the long holidays, they should be in school at the appropriate time like others.

Mr Izang Agwom, said that it was time for government to begin to prioritise the education sector as they have always promised.

Agwom said that education remained one of the most important factors for development and as such, must not be toyed with.

“We continue to hope for a better Nigeria, yet, we continue to play with one of the most important sectors of the economy.

“Education gives hope to our children and the next generation. We must not continue to play with the minds of these children or else, they lose focus,“she said.

Mrs Justina Saviour, a school proprietor, urged the relevant stakeholders in education sector to address the lingering issue by the union.

Saviour said that if it was left unattended to, some of the children affected may not meet up with their age mates.

She appealed to the government to consider the courage some parents took to send them to school in spite of the economic challenges.

NAN reports that the union is protesting the non-payment of arrears of 25 months allowance, and non-implementation of the 40 per cent peculiar allowance by the FCT council chairmen.

The union added that the authorities had also failed to pay other outstanding allowances, which it said included non-implementation of promotion arrears.

Others are the non-upgrading of concerned teachers, non-implementation of annual increments, non-implementation of release of promotion letters to teachers among others.