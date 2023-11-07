Strike: NLC, TUC summon ‘extraordinary’ NEC meeting

The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress have summoned what the unions described as an extraordinary National Executive Council meeting.

The National Vice-President of the TUC, Tommy Etim, made this known in an interview on Tuesday afternoon.

The aim of the meeting, according to him, is to review the modalities of the planned strike following the brutalisation of the National President of the NLC, Joe Ajaero, review the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Federal Government and the Organized Labour on October 2, 2023, following the removal of the subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit which the Labour centres said has caused “untold hardship” to Nigerians.

He stated, “We will be holding an extraordinary NEC meeting any moment from now. The modalities include the injustice meted upon Comrade Ajaero, the planned strike and the MOU signed with the Federal Government. More details will be revealed after the meeting.”

READ ALSO:

Canadian High Commission in Abuja suspends operations

Account officer jailed one year for stealing N1m from company

Colombia 2024: Danjuma picks Folorunsho, Ajakaye, Adoo, 16 others for Tanzania

The organised labour, comprising the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress, on Friday, issued a five-day ultimatum over the earlier arrest of the National President of the NLC, Joe Ajaero, by the police in Owerri, Imo State, on Wednesday.

The labour centres demanded the redeployment of the commissioner of police in the state and the arrest and prosecution of the aide of the government who was alleged to have perpetrated the attack.

The unions also threatened to embark on a nationwide industrial action if their demands were not met in five days from Friday.

Ajaero was arrested by the police ahead of the state-wide protest in Imo on Wednesday. This was disclosed by the NLC’s Head of Information, Benson Upah.

Although the police denied arresting Ajaero, stating that he was merely taken into protective custody to prevent a mob attack, the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, accused the labour leader of meddling in the political affairs of the state.

The attack on the labour leader has been condemned by many prominent Nigerians and civil society organisations, including the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, and human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN).