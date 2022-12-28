Strike: NANS urges FG to honour agreement with ASUU

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Zone C, has urged the Federal Government (FG) to honour its agreement with the Academic Staff Union of Universities to prevent another industrial action.

The association also urged the government to place more emphasis on proper funding of the education sector.

NANS made the call in a communique issued at the end of its convention/election to elect new leadership that would spearhead its activities for the period of one year, held at the College of Agriculture Science and Technology, Lafia, Nasarawa State.

The communiqué, which was signed by the executive members of the communique drafting committee, namely: Kayode Adebayo, Muhammed Saba, also urged Federal and State governments to do more on funding of security agencies so as to tackle security situations currently halting activities in the North-Central and the nation at large.

The communique reads in part: “The Congress affirmed its commitment, dedication to the struggle of NANS against all forms of oppression against students in our campuses and called on the Federal Government to immediately honour the agreement with ASUU and pay the lecturers appropriately and in due course to avoid other actions that will be taken by ASUU that will put academic activities in quagmire.”

The congress commended the commitment of stakeholders and leaders in the Zone C for always fighting for the rights and welfare of the students and also for the continued support the executives receive from them.





