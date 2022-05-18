Strike: NANS to shut down all international airports

The National Association Of Nigerian Students alongside the National Association of University Students, South-West zone, has stated that it is ready to shut down all international airports over the failure of the Federal Government to address the lingering strike action of the Academic Staff Union of Universities and other staff unions.

In a press statement on Wednesday, jointly signed by the leadership of NANS and NAUS, South-West zones, that is, the NANS coordinator – SW, Adegboye Olatunji; Deputy Coordinator, Alao John; Public Relations Officer, Awoyinfa Opeoluwa; and NAUS SW Vice President, Adesoji Oladimeji, the students said they had waited long enough for the FG to resolve the crises.

The statement read in part, “It is timely and urgent to address this press conference today with a view of putting an end to the long lingering strike action of ASUU and ASUP, and for a total reformation of the educational sector.

“The leadership of NANS Zone D in conjunction with NAUS has taken it upon itself to categorically stand against the dilapidated state of the educational sector in Nigeria.

293.5K

“We have waited for so long to see if the Federal Government will dance to the music of Nigerian students who have been clamoring for an end to the ASUU strike, but the reverse is the case. We’ve had several press conferences, granted several interviews, and held several meetings to plead with both ASUU and the Federal Government. Our future is being jeopardised. We’re in a country where age is a key factor in the labour market.

“Aviation unions gave a two-day warning strike on shut down of flight operations. A meeting was scheduled by the Federal Government and the strike action was called off in less than 24 hours because the first-class citizen would be affected. But it is so obvious that none of them is affected by the ASUU / ASUP strike. They have their children all over the world enjoying a smooth educational system.

“On Monday, May 16, 2022, the Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris was arrested over alleged money laundering and diversion of public funds of at least N80 billion by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission. Where is the integrity of the government preaching against corruption? How much of the public funds would have settled the educational sector and put an end to the yearly ASUU/ASUP Strike action?

“For so long, ASUU/ASUP strike had been ongoing and the Federal Government has not been showing concern through the Minister of Education.

“We are ready to take the bull by the horn as Nigerian students will not remain silent and watch our future being ruined by the prolonged ASUU/ASUP strike.

“According to the Commandment of Solidarity, We’re on the last of the three ‘Cs’ of Aluta which is confrontation. This is the time to call on all Nigerian students across all zones to come out e n mass e to take over all international airports in the country. Nigerian Students are tired of the long-overdue strike action.

“The leadership of NANS, Zone D, in conjunction with NAUS hereby, declare a massive protest to shut down all international airports in Nigeria. We must state categorically to the Federal Government that all activities shall be shut down by over 22 million Nigerian students across South-West Nigeria until ASUU/ASUP strike is called off.