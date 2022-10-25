Strike: Kwara offers free transportation to students on resumption

The Kwara State Government has offered free transportation to all interested students of tertiary institutions in the Northern axis of the country on resumption for academic activities.

This is contained in a statement from the Press Secretary, Ministry of Tertiary Education, Mansurat Amuda-Kannike, Tuesday in Ilorin.

Amuda-Kannike said the decision followed the suspension of the eight-month prolonged industrial action embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

She said the Commissioner, Dr Alabi Abolore, had explained that Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq-led administration’s gesture was another way of extending the dividends of democracy to Kwara students in tertiary institutions across the country.

”The concerned students travelling to the North are expected to appear for a brief documentation on the day of their departure within the premises of Ministry of Tertiary Education Saturday, October 29 by 6.30 am.

”The Ministry is also on the verge of concluding the bursary disbursement when online portal registration of would-be beneficiaries has opened,” she said.