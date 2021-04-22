Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, says the reason for the strike by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria is genuine.

The CJN said it had become difficult to fault the idea of the strike since the rights of the union and its members which had been clearly defined in the constitution were being denied especially at state levels.

“I can’t fault your reasons for embarking on this protest because the union wants its rights restored in line with the provisions of the constitution. I commend you for following due process so far to protest against the injustice,” the CJN said during a meeting he had with JUSUN national leaders in Abuja on Wednesday.

A statement issued on Thursday by the Senior Special Assistant (Media) to the CJN, Ahuraka Isah, said the meeting was to give the CJN feedback on his recent demand on the union to call off the ongoing strike.

The Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, Hadjia Hadiza Mustapha, also attended the meeting held in the CJN chambers at the Supreme Court.

During the meeting, JUSUN maintained its position on why it would not suspend the strike action.

The group said the action would only be suspended if state governors begin to demonstrate some level of seriousness by putting in place some measures precedent to the implementation of financial autonomy for the judiciary in their respective states.

The CJN had, at an earlier meeting with JUSUN leaders on April 6, asked the union to call off the strike in view of its adverse effect on the justice system in the country.

But the Deputy National President of JUSUN, Emmanuel Abioye, and Jimoh Musa (Treasurer), explained why the union found it difficult to heed the CJN’s demand to call off the strike.

Abiyoye said, “Though there’s financial autonomy for the judiciary already in some states with some assuring that they would comply, others have to take steps in readiness for compliance.”