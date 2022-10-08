Strike: FG threatens to sue ASUU for contempt of court 

The Federal Government (FG) has threatened to sue the striking lecturers, who are members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities if they fail to resume as ruled by the National Industrial Court.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, who issued this threat Friday during an interview on Channel TV, disclosed that he had directed labour controllers to monitor compliance at all tertiary institutions across the states.

He said, “The court says ASUU must obey today (Friday). I have asked labour controllers in the 36 states and the zones to reach out to the universities; number one, to see if the Vice Chancellors have opened the gates because that is one of the imports of the judgment of the Industrial Court.

“You must open the gates, you must open the class rooms and to see whether those workers, those teachers reported today, tomorrow Friday and Saturday. My labour controllers will write me a report.

“The Education Ministry through the NUC will also do their bit and we will compare it. By Tuesday, if they have complied with this, first, they will have the right to appeal as the court says.

If they come back to their classrooms, they will have time to attach evidence and do their appeal. My labour controllers will also give me things to support education in the country. If they don’t, go and read that portion of the NICN Act, they will be charged for contempt,” he said.

Meanwhile, the ASUU has said it will study the ruling of the appeal court which ordered its members to return to work.

The Union’s National President, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke reacted on behalf of the union.

Recall that the Court of Appeal in Abuja Friday, ordered the Academic Staff Union of Universities to call off its strike, giving the body a seven-day ultimatum, failure to do so, the right for the appeal would be vacated.

The court gave the order after dismissing the union’s application for a stay of execution of an earlier ruling of the National Industrial Court directing the university lecturers to resume work.

The three-member panel of the Court of Appeal led by Hamma Barka granted the union permission to appeal the ruling of the industrial court but ruled that it must first resume work to be allowed to file the appeal.

It said should ASUU fail to re-open the universities, the permission it gave the union to appeal against the interlocutory injunction of the National Industrial Court “will be automatically vacated.”

But the Court of Appeal ordered the striking lecturers to “immediately” call off the eight-month strike, having struck out ASUU’s application for a stay of execution of the lower court’s order.

It said it was within ASUU’s right to appeal the decision of the industrial court.