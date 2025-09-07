Strike: FG summons Dangote, NUPENG to emergency meeting

The Federal Government through the Minister of Labour and Employment, has summoned the management of Dangote group and the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers to an emergency meeting on Monday, September 8, in a frantic effort to halt the planned nationwide strike over alleged anti-union policy among others.

The oil workers have already announced a commencement of a total strike from Monday, which has been endorsed by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

Meanwhile, NLC has written to its over 54 affiliates and 36 councils to prepare to join the strike, saying the battle, among others, is the survival of the labour movement and dignity of workers.

The strike raises fears of fuel scarcity, economic paralysis, and social unrest if the issues raised by NUPENG and NLC are not resolved quickly.

