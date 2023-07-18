Strike: Doctors pledge to resume after payment of salaries 

828 828

The President, Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex (OAUTHC), Ile-Ife Chapter, Dr Anthony Anuforo, has assured Nigerians that immediately after payment of the striking doctors, by the Federal Government, the strike would be called off.

Anuforo gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Tuesday in Ile-Ife.

He said that the NARD Ile-Ife branch has been engaging the University management since March 2023 when they called their attention to unpaid salaries, adding that some of them have been owed since January 2023.

The NARD President commended the efforts of the immediate past interim Association for trying its best to get the salaries paid and pledged that his team would strive further to get the salaries paid.

According to him, there are unpaid hazards allowances since 2017, COVID-19 allowances, and salary arrears, among others.

Anuforo called on stakeholders to intervene on the matter to get the University management “to pay our members”.

He noted that the ultimatum given to the FG on resident doctors’ national strike ends on Wednesday, but regrets that their demands have not been met.

Anuforo said the present NARD management that took the mantle for the past two weeks, is doing all in its capacity to ensure the payment of owed salaries.

“I believed that the strike will give the Federal Government the momentum to expedite action on the payment and other allowances.

“The government should do its best on the health sector by increasing the budgetary allocation for health,” Anuforo emphasised.

Also Read:

Anuforo pleaded with the populace for understanding, adding that the strike was for the benefit of both the doctors and patients because a hungry and angry doctor is a dangerous doctor.

“Let the government take care of members of the association, then the doctors will in turn take care of patients,” Anuforo urged.

Since the commencement of the strike, only Consultants are currently attending to patients.