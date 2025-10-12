Strike cuts oil output to 1.58mbpd in September – NUPRC

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) says Nigeria’s crude oil and condensate production fell to an average of 1.581 million barrels per day (bpd) in September 2025 following a strike action.

It disclosed this in a statement issued on Saturday, citing official statistics released by its Head of Media and Strategic Communication, Eniola Akinkuotu.

NUPRC attributed the drop to a three-day industrial action by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), which led to the shutdown of several production and export facilities.

It added that scheduled turnaround maintenance at two strategic facilities also contributed to the decline in output.

According to the data, the 1.581 million bpd figure for September comprised 1.39 million bpd of crude oil and 191,373 bpd of condensates.

The statement said: “In September, the industry recorded total crude oil and condensate production of 47.43 million barrels, reflecting a 1.61 per cent year-on-year increase in average daily production.

“This shows a slight improvement from the 1.55 million bpd recorded in September 2024, indicating gradual progress.

“However, on a month-on-month basis, September’s output marked a 3.09% drop compared to 1.63 million bpd recorded in August 2025.”

The commission said in spite of the setback, Nigeria achieved 93 percent of its OPEC crude oil production quota of 1.5 million bpd in September.

It further said during the review month, peak combined production (crude and condensate) reached 1.81 million bpd, while the lowest was 1.35 million bpd.

The NUPRC said an analysis of production by the top eight streams in September showed Forcados Blend accounted for 15.86 percent of total output, followed by Bonny Light at 13.31 percent, and Qua Iboe at 9.88 percent.

It said Escravos Light contributed 8.96 percent, Bonga Crude delivered 6.83 percent, Agbami Condensate made up 4.94 percent, Erha Crude accounted for 4.55 percent, while Amenam Blend contributed 4.2 percent of total production.