Strike: Buhari at Budget presentation says FG expects better understanding from ASUU

President Muhammadu Buhari said the Federal Government expected better understanding on issues involved from striking members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Buahri said this Friday at the presentation to the joint session of the National Assembly of 2023 Appropriation Bill still underway in Abuja.

He said the government has made available over N450 billion in the budget to meet the demands of the lecturers.

Buhari indicated that it was becoming obvious that the government could no longer fund education alone, adding that it was imperative to work out a framework to fund the budget.

He said the government would no longer sign any agreement that it cannot implement.