Strike: ASUU ready to shift ground – UNICAL branch Chairman 

Indications have just emerged that the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will shift grounds, so as to resolve the eight-month old strike.

ASUU Chairman, University of Calabar branch, Dr John Edor, dropped this hint, saying that there have been some understanding and shifting of grounds with a view to resolving the strike.

Edor, who spoke with newsmen Wednesday in Calabar, Cross Rivers after a congress of the union, said that the truce was as a result of the intervention of the Speaker of House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila.

Gbajabiamila had met with executive members of the Union and top officials of Federal Government FG at the House of Representatives with a view of resolving the over 7 months old strike.

He said that what the union was asking the Federal Government was a sustained commitment towards quality tertiary education in the country.

“Some understanding have been reached, some shifting of grounds have been made and we need to process this through our various organs and the final resolution will be taken at the National Executive Council.

According to him, there was no need to register other unions in the university system, since ASUU already exist with the priority of members’ welfare.

“There was no need to register other unions. In 2013, some groups of persons wanted to register another body, but same Ministry of Labour told them that ASUU already existed.”