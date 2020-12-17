Mum was the word from the delegations of both the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities after about five hours of meeting on Thursday.

The meeting, held in Abuja, commenced at about 5pm and ended at past 10pm.

However, both the Federal Government delegation, led by the Minister of Labour, Employment and Productivity, Dr. Chris Ngige, and the that of ASUU, headed by the President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, refused to comment.

Since their last meeting on November 27, 2020 when some agreements appeared to have been reached, both sides have had cause to disagree.

While the union accused the Federal Government of reneging on its promises, Ngige said the agreement reached had been met.

At the last meeting, the Federal Government pledged to release N40 billion as the Earned Allowance and N30 billion for the revitalisation of the university.

It also promised to pay the arrears of salaries to the lecturers.

The union in turn pledged to present the offer to its organs and get back to the government on their decision.

However, while Ogunyemi said the lecturers could not go back to classes on empty stomach, Ngige said the government did not pledge to pay the backlog without resumption.