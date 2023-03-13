Stress release inside BRT, by Tiwa Says

Lagos is a boisterous and exciting place to be and live.

It is the land of the free, with lots of opportunities and potential for greatness if you are willing to put in the work.

This is not to say that manna falls in Lagos as some people believe. Lagos is an extremely stressful place. And not everyone can withstand the hard conditions, but some of us have learnt to adapt and cope with it all.

One of the many headaches of Lagos is the heavy traffic. At all hours of the day, but especially in the mornings and evenings. I found myself in one this faithful evening.

I had decided not to drive so I took the Bus Rapid Transit. It was a Friday evening so the traffic was exceptionally heavy. I resigned myself to fate and laid back in my seat. The bus was dark. I wondered why, but you could make out faces.

Out of curiosity, I looked at the person sitting next to me. He was engrossed in his phone, had his earbuds on and was typing on his phone. He was slightly bald, nice looking with dark beards, and smelled nice. He had on designer frames, most likely recommended. I took a second look and realized his face was familiar. Just then he raised his head and looked at me. We both said at the same time: “No way!” We laughed at the coincidence.

Tunde was my crush from school (university). We had a fling, but broke it off because we both couldn’t decide what we wanted. The sex was great though.

We hugged and filled each other in on our lives so far. I know he left the country for his Masters programme. He informed me that he came into the country this year. He had a three-year contract job with an IT firm here in Lagos. He lived in the Government Residential Area at Ikeja. I asked why he was on the bus and he said he just wanted to have a feel of it since he had no engagement for the night.

I was surprised to hear that he was not married being a fine boy with a good job and all. He joked that he was still waiting for me. I smiled. He asked if I was married. I told him I wasn’t, but was seeing someone.

We continued to talk about our dreams for the future and along the line, he held my hand. His kiss took me by surprise, but I responded. It took me back to when we were in school. It took all of me to break free being that we were on a bus. I felt his hand on my lap. I was wearing a short dress so it was easy for him to slide his hands in. He caressed my thighs and kept moving up till he got to my pubic mound. He rubbed on my clitoris and I could feel myself melting. I reciprocated by touching him. I could feel his bulge. I went ahead, unbuckled his belt and unzipped his pants. I had forgotten how big he was. Oh my! He is big! I brought out his dick. The darkness concealed our pranks.

I stroked him for a while and decided to take it further. I pretended like I wanted to just lay my head on his legs but instead, I licked and sucked him… slowly. So it wasn’t obvious. I could hear his heavy breathing and I knew he was close to cumming. He fondled my breasts and tickled my nipples as I brought him to a climax. I had to swallow his juice so we wouldn’t make a mess.

Just then I heard someone call my bus stop. And we quickly adjusted ourselves and exchanged numbers. This was unfinished business so we took a rain check. I gave him a peck and got down from the bus. I intended to finish what I had started so I was going to call him later.

Stay tuned for the gist.

tiwaerotics

erotica

fiction

NB: Purely fiction.

Stay tuned to this space for more escapades.

I would love to hear your comments. Send me a message on Telegram at: p@tiwa_says and email: tiwalolaoke@yahoo.com.