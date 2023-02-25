Streets of Kubwa in Abuja turned into football fields as voting continues

Major streets in Kubwa, a popular satellite town in Abuja, were on Saturday turned into football playing fields in spite of the large turnout of voters at various voting centres in the area.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria who went round the centres reports that some of the players had already cast their vote, while others were waiting for their turn.

The first set of players were seen at Jaji Street, near the Chief’s Palace, while another group were busy with play along the Kubwa Village Market Road.

One of the players, Thomas Edeh, said he voted as early as 9:30 a.m., but decided to exercise his body and wait for the result.

At the Kubwa market, another player who only gave his name as Sule, said he was unable to collect his Permanent Voters Card (PVC), and as such decided to stay away from polling units.

Sule, however, said he already instructed his family members who got their PVCs who to vote for.

NAN reports that as at noon, voting was going on smoothly in all the polling units in phase 2, site 2 and Kubwa Village, including the Lea Primary School which is the Registration Area Centre (RAC) for Kubwa ward.