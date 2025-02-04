Stray bullet kills woman in Bayelsa as rival cults clash

In a tragic incident, a woman identified simply as Onorakpoma was killed by a stray bullet during a clash between rival cult groups, Bobos and Greenlanders, at the Swali Ultra Modern Market in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

According to reports, Onorakpoma, a trader from Emede community in Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State, was hit by the bullet while carrying out her business.

It was learnt that she was rushed to a community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area for emergency treatment to remove the bullet when she died on Monday.

Narrating the incident, a source in the area said, “On Monday, a cult member of northern extraction approached his former boss, who belongs to a rival cult group, to seek financial assistance.

“After being turned down, he was confronted by other members of the rival group, and in the ensuing altercation, he was shot in the arm.

“The bullet ricocheted and struck Onorakpoma critically. She was rushed for treatment but died on the way.”

Following her death, members of the Isoko community in the state have raised concerns about the police preventing the deceased’s family from taking her body for burial.

A market source revealed that before her death, Onorakpoma had instructed those around her not to take her to a mortuary but to bury her immediately if she died.

President of the Isoko Development Union in Bayelsa, Mr. Godstime Ohigbo, criticised the police for restricting the family from burying the deceased.

“As I speak with you, we are at the State CID. The corpse is at her residence, and it’s being guarded by the police,” he said.

When contacted, Bayelsa State Police Public Relations Officer, Musa Mohammed, confirmed the incident, stating that the police responded swiftly after receiving the report.

“Immediately the police were alerted, the Commissioner of Police deployed tactical teams to the Swali community, and calm was restored. Three suspects linked to the cult groups have been arrested,” Mohammed said.

On the issue of the family being denied access to the corpse for burial, Mohammed explained, “When incidents like this occur, the police must investigate. The body will be taken to the mortuary after the investigation is concluded.”

