A commercial motorcyclist was on Wednesday night reportedly killed in Ibadan by a stray bullet allegedly from a gun shot by an operative of the recently created state Security Network Agency, Amotekun Corps.

The News Agency of Nigeria learnt that operatives of the security outfit were on patrol around Mokola area of Ibadan at 11p.m. when a gun shot was heard allegedly hitting the motorcyclist, identified as Tosin Thomas.

A witness to the incident told NAN that Thomas, 21, was rushed to hospital for treatment, but later died in the early hours of Thursday.

The witness said that the deceased was not on his bike, but was walking in the area when he was hit by stray bullet.

NAN reports that there was a protest around Mokola roundabout area of Ibadan on Thursday morning by motorcycle operators.

The protesters who carried the corpse of the deceased around Mokola area, later dumped the corpse in the middle of the road.

This caused serious traffic gridlock around Mokola roundabout while shops owners hurriedly closed their shops for safety.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, CSP Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the incident in an interview with NAN on Thursday in Ibadan.

Fadeyi said that a report was received on Thursday by 9:10am from one Alamu Timothy at the Mokola Police station that 21-year-old Tosin Thomas of Ode-Olo area, Ibadan, was hit by bullet fired by Amotekun operatives around Mokola Total filing station at about 11:30 pm.

Fadeyi said that the victim was rushed to University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, for immediate medical attention, but was later confirmed dead.

The PPRO said that investigation had commenced into the matter and normalcy had been restored to the area.

In another development, a suspected thief was set ablaze by a mob around Leventis area of Ibadan on Thursday morning.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Oyo State, CSP Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed this to NAN in a telephone interview on Thursday in Ibadan.

“There was a mob attack on a guy who was accused of stealing and later set ablaze before the arrival of the Police.

“Immediately I got the information, I called the DPO in charge of the area, but before the arrival of the police patrol team at the scene, the suspect had been set ablaze.

”I will get back to you on the update of what actually happened,” Fadeyi said.