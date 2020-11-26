A Port Harcourt, Rivers State-based man, Nyordeh Sylvanus, has narrated how his three-day-old daughter was allegedly killed by stray bullets from operatives of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad on August 14, 2014.

The distraught father spokes at the commencement of hearing of the Rivers State Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Police Brutality in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

Sylvanus, who demanded for justice for his late daughter as well as the re-roofing of his house allegedly also damaged by stray bullets from SARS operatives, called on the Rivers State Government and police authority to make efforts to bring an end to incessant sporadic shooting by police operatives.

He said the SARS operatives shot sporadically at the Rukpokwu area of Port Harcourt, with one of the bullets penetrating the roof of his residence, killing his three-day old daughter.

He told the panel: “We woke up in the morning of August 15, 2014 to observe that one of the bullets from SARS operatives, who were shooting from the night of August 14, 2014, penetrated my roof and killed my only daughter, a three-day-old baby.

“I picked the bullet on August 15 morning and went to SARS office, but was stopped at the entrance of the office by operatives who ordered me to turn back or join my dead daughter.”