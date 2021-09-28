Subscribe
en English
af Afrikaansar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchel Greekha Hausaiw Hebrewig Igboit Italianko Koreanml Malayalampt Portugueseru Russianes Spanishtr Turkishyo Yoruba
Crime

Stray bullet at Military formation kills Soldier, civilian

By No Comments1 Min Read

One soldier and a civilian have been killed in Borno State by a stray bullet, PRNigeria has learnt.

The soldier and civilian were killed when Boko Haram terrorists attacked a military formation in Njimtilo on Monday.

PRNigeria gathered that the terrorists sneaked close to the military formation, metres to the Borno State University, on foot, and began shooting sporadically.

A local source added: “Troops of the Nigerian Army, who were taken unaware by the ambush, stood their grounds to repel the attack.

“Unfortunately, one civilian and a soldier lost their lives after they were hit by a stray bullet.”

Share.

Related Posts