Stray bullet at Military formation kills Soldier, civilian

One soldier and a civilian have been killed in Borno State by a stray bullet, PRNigeria has learnt.

The soldier and civilian were killed when Boko Haram terrorists attacked a military formation in Njimtilo on Monday.

PRNigeria gathered that the terrorists sneaked close to the military formation, metres to the Borno State University, on foot, and began shooting sporadically.

A local source added: “Troops of the Nigerian Army, who were taken unaware by the ambush, stood their grounds to repel the attack.

“Unfortunately, one civilian and a soldier lost their lives after they were hit by a stray bullet.”