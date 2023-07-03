Strasbourg appoint Patrick Vieira manager on three-year deal

828 828



Strasbourg have confirmed the appointment of Patrick Vieira as their new head coach on a three-year deal.



The 47-year-old takes the reins from predecessor Frederic Antonetti and returns to his homeland four months after being given the boot by Crystal Palace.



“I am particularly happy to join Racing. I know the history and the identity of this club, the fervour it arouses, the importance it has for its region, which is a place of football and passion,” Vieira told the official Strasbourg website.



“The rebuilding of the club in recent years, under the direction of Marc Keller, is an example to be admired. Working with him is a real pleasure for me.



“Today, a new cycle begins for Racing and it is exciting as a coach to be able to build something while relying on the values that have defined the strength of the club.”



Vieira lasted under two years with Crystal Palace after replacing Roy Hodgson in the summer of 2021, and he guided the Eagles to an FA Cup semi-final in his debut season.



However, the Eagles’ fortunes took a turn for the worse in 2023, as Vieira oversaw a 12-game winless run in all competitions following the turn of the year.



Palace failed to score in the final four games of Vieira’s reign, and Hodgson was re-hired to replace the Arsenal Invincible, who was subsequently linked with the Leeds United job.



Rather than continue in England with the Whites, Vieira has returned for a second stint in Ligue 1, having taken charge of Nice for two-and-a-half years between July 2018 and December 2020.



“I welcome Patrick Vieira, whom I know from the French national team; I am very happy to welcome him to Strasbourg,” president Keller added.



“Patrick’s arrival should allow us to make further progress and to take a step forward. He corresponds to the profile we were looking for: a manager with international experience, and who also has a good knowledge of Ligue 1 and its young players.

“We are convinced that he will be able to do a very good job here, in a healthy and fulfilling environment. We are going to put him in the best conditions so that he can succeed.”



During Vieira’s time at the Nice helm, the Frenchman guided Les Aiglons into the 2020-21 Europa League and left with a record of 35 wins, 21 draws and 33 defeats from 89 matches in charge.



Vieira’s 74 matches at Crystal Palace brought the Eagles 22 wins, 24 draws and 28 losses, and the 47-year-old has also taken the reins at New York City during his managerial career.



Strasbourg achieved a sixth-placed finish in the 2021-22 Ligue 1 season under Julien Stephan, but Les Coureurs’ fortunes took a nosedive last season as they ended up in 15th place.