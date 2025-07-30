Stranded Nigerians in CAR arrive embassy in Bangui + Video

The stranded Nigerians allegedly abandoned by their Chinese employers in Central Africa Republic (CAR) have finally arrived at the Nigerian Embassy in Bangui.

Recall that through a viral video, the Nigerian miners had called for help after being abandoned by their employers and facilitators within the region that is about 850 kilometres from the capital, Bangui.

The Eagle Online reported that a Chinese national and a Nigerian agent who hired them for work in CAR abandoned them there without paying their remuneration for 11 months.

Obviously traumatised, weak and distressed, they had called for help to be rescued.

There was immediate intervention and swift response of officials of the Nigerian Embassy and CAR security who accompanied them from their location to the capital.

They are now in the safe hands of officials of the Nigerian Embassy who will arrange their return back home.

They expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and staff of both countries, the Nigerian Embassy, the CAR security agencies and Nigerians who shared their stories.

The agent who lured them into the job scam, is currently based in Nigeria and has been identified and is expected to be prosecuted.

