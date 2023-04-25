Stranded Nigerian student at Sudan’s border speaks + Video

A Nigerian female student has narrated her ordeal in Khartoum, Sudan.

It will be recalled that the fight in Sudan erupted between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

It was centred around the control of the troubled country.

According to the student, since the fighting in the country, they have been stranded in fear with no access to basic needs and have been facing dangerous threats.

She stated that she left from Khartoum to the border of Ethiopia and Sudan with her family few days ago because her sister was ill.

She noted that when they got there, they saw a lot of Sudanese leaving Khartoum.

She said that she and her family slept at the border.

She noted that Sudanese Immigration Officers agreed to stamp their exit visas, but on the condition they had visas to enter Ethiopia.

She stated that the Nigerian embassy gave them a letter to give the Immigration Officers who refused to accept them and they were sent to another location near the border.

She said they went to the consulate but they said they would only stamp the visas of Sudanese.

She noted that someone took them in like his children, fed them and gave them a place to sleep.

She stated that the day she was recording the video was their third day with the Good Samaritan.

She said they applied for online e visas and were told it won’t be out because of the holiday.

She appealed to the public to pray for Nigerian students still stranded in Khartoum while noting that the place is gradually turning to a war zone.