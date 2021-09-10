Story of armed robbers robbing DSS makes me weak – Eedris Abdulkareem

Singer Eedris Abdulkareem has reacted to reports of the Department of State Services losing its case file on associates of Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Igboho, to armed robbers.

The DSS during a court session on Wednesday September 9 had said a colleague lost the case file after boarding a vehicle owned by ‘one chance’ operators.

Reacting through his verified Instagram page, Abdulkareem wondered how armed robbers could attack DSS.

He wrote: “So, armed robbers can rob a whole DSS, in the same country where DSS is bursting everywhere even in dead hours of the night.

“I weak!”