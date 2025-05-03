Storms: FCT places search, rescue team on alert

The Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Department (FEMD) has placed its search and rescue team on high alert following expected rains in the FCT and neighbouring states.

The acting Director-General of FEMD, Abdulrahman Mohammed, disclosed this on Friday in a statement made available to newsmen.

In the statement signed by the Department’s Head of Public Affairs, Mohammed said that the move was to avert avoidable loss of lives and properties, following the Nigeria Meteorological Agency’s early warning.

He said that NIMET had revealed that thunderstorms were being experienced in some parts of Benue, Plateau and Nasarawa States.

He added that the weather alert issued by NiMET, which was expected to last ip to May 3, also said the FCT and its neighbouring states might experience thunderstorms in the coming days.

He said: “According to the forecast, strong winds may precede the rains in areas where thunderstorms are likely to occur.

“Other states that may be affected according to the weather forecast include Edo, Imo, Abia and Anambra states.”

The acting D-G urged FCT residents to avoid driving under heavy rains, adding that people should equally stay away from trees to avoid the impact of falling branches.

Mohammed further advised that all electrical appliances should be disconnected, especially when it is raining.

He reiterated the department’s commitment to the protection of life and property.

He appealed to residents to always use the 112 emergency toll-free number in the event of an emergency.

