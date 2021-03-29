A 25- year-old store keeper, Olajumoke Oduntan on Monday appeared in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing assorted mobile phones worth N409,000.

The police charged Oduntan, who resides at 9, Oguntife St., Alapere, Lagos with theft.

The prosecution counsel, Insp Innocent Odugbo told the court that the offence was committed between January and February, at the Spectrum Innovation Technology, Computer village, Ikeja.

Odugbo alleged that the defendant, who manages the store, could not account for the missing phones.

The prosecutor said that the case was reported at the police station and the defendant was arrested.

The offence according to the prosecutor, contravened the provisions of Sections 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Chief Magistrate L. A. Owolabi admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N80,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Owolabi, adjourned the case until April 29 for mention.