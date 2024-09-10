Stop victimising our members in Ebonyi university — ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities has demanded an immediate end to the alleged victimisation and sack of its members in some public institutions, including Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki.

The Calabar Zone of ASUU made the demand during a solidarity rally held at the EBSU permanent site in Abakiliki on Tuesday.

The Zonal Coordinator of the union, Happiness Uduk, said the rally was part of the events to mark the “Victimised Lecturer Day”.

Uduk said that putting an end to the victimisation and sacking of the union members would help to engender peace in the institutions.

She further said the rally was targeted at achieving sustainable peace among staff, government and university management in ASUU and various institutions.

She further said that some of the affected members work at the Lagos State University, Kogi State University and Abia State University, Uturu, among others.

Uduk decried the way the members of staff of the listed institutions had suffered victimisation in the form of suspension, promotion denial, unpaid salaries and sack.

She added: “We are here to show solidarity with our EBSU branch and protest the unwarranted victimisation of our members.

“Pained by the intimidation and victimisation of our members, who are fighting for positive outcomes in the Nigerian universities, we are here to speak in the interest of peace.

“We, therefore, call for the reinstatement of the 120 academic staff of Kogi State University, dismissed illegally for over seven years from 2017 to date.

“They were sacked for participating in a legitimate action, demanding better welfare for members, especially payment of backlog of salaries and allowances, proper funding, university autonomy, and academic freedom.

“In EBSU, many infractions have been experienced by a handful of our members, which include victimisation.

“The EBSU branch Chairperson, Ikechuku Igwenyi, was suspended.

“He was denied his professorial promotion due in 2017 and banned from the institution’s premises, though existential aspects of his life are tied to the campus.

“Some others were suspended and placed on half salary without due process and fair hearing as academic staff members and as stipulated in the Conditions of Service of EBSU and the Miscellaneous Act 2003 (As amended).

“Comrades Idenyi and Igwenyi have remained suspended without trial for 34 months.

“The union frowns at this severe victimisation and calls on the university administration to toe the path of peace and recall its members, while ensuring the immediate payment of their entitlements.”

In a speech, the EBSU-ASUU Chairman, Igwenyi, also begged for his reinstatement and payment of his salaries.

“The EBSU should allow the union in the university to operate and function, like other universities across the country,” he said.

Several efforts made to get the EBSU Management’s reaction were unsuccessful as the university’s spokesman, Patrick Itumo, could not be reached and neither did he respond to text messages sent to his cellphone.

