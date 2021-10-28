Stop vandalising, stealing our equipment, KEDCO pleads

The Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has urged hoodlums to stop vandalising and stealing its equipment and installations to avoid power outages.

A statement issued to newsmen by KEDCO’s Head of Corporate Communications, Mr Ibrahim Shawai, said on Thursday in Kano that such heinous crimes also pose grave dangers to their safety.

“The caution is coming following the incident that happened in one of our installations where a man was electrocuted while trying to vandalise KEDCO cables.

“The victim was unlucky when power was restored while he was trying to steal the cables and his gang members left the remains of their colleague behind.

“It is in this light that we are calling on the general public to desist from engaging in any forms of vandalism or acts that could put their lives and those of their communities at risk,” the statement read in part.

It also qouted Shawai as calling on the public not to make any attempt to repair or fix anything on KEDCO installations.

“Whenever there is an issue, the community should get across to any of its offices.

“We will fix the faults, hence no one has the right to touch those installations for the sake of safety,” it advised.

Besides, it enjoined the public to report any attempt of vandalism or faults on installations to KEDCO offices for prompt repairs.