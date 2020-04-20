The Vice Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party for the 2019 election, Peter Obi, has warned internet fraudsters to desist from using his name, pictures or any representation of his person and brand to defraud unsuspecting individuals on the internet.

In a statement on Sunday signed by his Special Adviser, Valentine Obienyem, Obi warned that several security agencies had been notified “about fraudsters registering Facebook and other social media platform accounts in the name of Mr. Peter Obi” and they have begun to track such individuals.

Obi, who noted that such criminal and fraudsters were riding on his integrity and reputation to defraud unsuspecting individuals, who believed in his sincere and reputable lifestyle, called on the public to disregard and ignore any person, group or association advertising any manner of empowerment scheme and requesting for people’s bank account details.

“The other day some of the fraudsters were apprehended and on being questioned, disclosed they love using Obi’s name because people believe and trust his name and are easily persuaded that if he said he would do anything that he would most likely do it,” Obi said.

Obi encouraged the good people of Nigeria to go about their lawful activities and always report criminals to security agencies.

He warned fraudsters that the law would catch up with them soon if they failed to repent.