Stop using my name for financial gain, Obi warns online business owners

Former presidential candidate and Labour Party (LP) leader, Peter Obi, has warned individuals and groups using his name and image to promote online businesses and commercial ventures.

He gave the warning in a statement posted on his X handle on Thursday, titled “False use of my name for online promotions”.

Obi said his attention had once again been drawn to the activities of persons exploiting his identity for personal and financial gain.

He described such acts as “fraudulent, deceptive, and aimed solely at exploiting public trust.”

“Despite earlier clarifications issued by my aides, some persons have continued to exploit my identity for personal and commercial gain, thereby misleading unsuspecting members of the public,” he said.

Obi stated categorically that he has “no connection whatsoever with any of these endorsements or promotional activities.”

“At no time have I authorised any individual, business, or online platform to use my name, image, or identity for commercial purposes or profit-making ventures,” he added

The former Anambra State governor further cautioned the public to be wary of online content or advertisements purporting to represent or involve him in any business dealings.

“The general public is therefore strongly advised to disregard these false claims and exercise utmost caution when encountering any online content that purports to represent or involve me in business dealings,” he warned.

Obi assured that all legitimate information concerning him or his engagements would continue to be released “through officially verified channels.”