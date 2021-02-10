Abbas Idriss, the Director-General, FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), has warned residents in Abuja to desist from storing fuel in houses and shops to avoid fire outbreaks.

He gave the warning in a statement signed by him on Wednesday in Abuja.

Idriss, who expressed concern over incidences of frequent fire outbreaks in the territory, blamed it on human error and misuse of electrical appliances.

“I want to urge FCT residents to cooperate with the Federal Capital Territory Administration by being safety conscious at all times to avoid falling victims of fire disasters.

“I also want to urge them to always put off electrical appliances when not in use, check gas cylinders before purchase to avoid buying expired gas cylinders.

“Residents should also desist from buying substandard electrical appliances and avoid manipulating electrical installations to suit their personal gains,” he said.

He advised residents and shop owners to ensure that their goods and properties were insured with registered insurance companies.

Idriss added that the agency had embarked on fire safety campaigns, using the media to educate residents on safety measures and management against disasters.