Stop spreading false information, Union cautions Nigerians in South Africa

The leadership of Nigerian Communities in South Africa has urged Nigerians living in that country to stop spreading false information capable of hurting relations between Nigeria and South Africa.

Adetola Olubajo, President, Nigeria Union, South Africa, told the News Agency of Nigeria, on the telephone from Pretoria, South Africa on Saturday that some information used in the social media was false.

Olubajo said: “The union investigated some information posted by some Nigerians in the social media and found them to be false.

“We caution Nigerians not to spread any kind of information which may turn out to be false. We urge them to wait for confirmation before using such news.

“It may affect relations between Nigeria and South Africa.”

Olubajo said that the South African police was cooperating with the union on the recent killing of Nigerians in that country.

He said: “If our people send false information, it can jeopardize the on-going investigation by the police and collaboration between the union and authorities to ensure that justice is done in the case.”

The President also advised Nigerians to avoid hate speech because the union was on top of the situation.

Adetola said: “The union investigates any information before sending out to Nigerians. We expect our people to be very cautious in this regard by ensuring that false information is not spread.

“We have branches in the nine provinces of South Africa and on the ground.”