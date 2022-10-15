Stop polluting the Ocean with plastics, LAWMA tells Lagos residents

The Lagos State Waste Management Authority has cautioned residents on the dangers of polluting the ocean with plastics.

Ibrahim Odumboni, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of LAWMA, made the call in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

Odumboni urged residents to join the fight against plastic pollution by bagging and containerising their wastes.

According to him, the indiscriminate dumping of plastics in the ocean and the sea pose great danger to human health because some of the chips from the plastics find their way into the belly of fishes.

He said: “Plastic waste is a special type of waste because it takes about 450 years for a plastic material to decompose.

“Apart from clogging the landfills, it also endangers the life of fishes in the water.

“The numerous challenges posed by plastic pollution can be curtailed when we choose to do the right thing, which is sorting plastic for recycling and preventing same from going into the water bodies.”

The LAWMA boss said the authority had empowered its Marine Waste Unit to monitor and evacuate waste debris from water bodies across the state; including sea shores and canals.

Odumboni added that no part of the state would be left behind in the effort to rid the environment of wastes.

He said: “We have assigned our marine waste team to various locations in the metropolis.

“We have also equipped them with necessary tools to operate around water bodies and evacuate floating waste debris, especially plastics, which are toxic to aquatic life.

“With the support of the Lagos state government, we are making appreciable progress.”

Odumboni urged residents to shun the act of indiscriminate dumping of waste at unauthorised locations such as canals, gutters, road medians and uncompleted buildings.

He added that such abhorrent practices exposed people to various health hazards and environmental challenges.

He urged residents to call LAWMA toll-free numbers: 07080601020 and 617, to report environmental infractions and make inquiries on waste management related issues.