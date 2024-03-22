Stop pitting Iba Gani Adams,Igboho against each other, Yoruba Group Warns YSDM, others

..Says audio content misconstrued

Yoruba Concerned Group (YCG) has warned Yoruba groups and loyalists of the Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams and that of the Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, Igboho not to pit the duo against each other.

The Yoruba Concerned Group also stated that the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland had contributed a lot and still contributing to the unity and progress of Yoruba race, while Sunday Igboho is also doing his bits.

The YCG in a statement by the Chairman of the organization,Mr. Oluseye Atanda was reacting to the statement by the Yoruba Self Determination Movement (YSDM) alleging Iba Gani Adams over the viral audio content linking Igboho to the death of the former Minister of Justice,the late chief Bola Ige.

YCG, while condemning the statement,reiterated the need for peace in Yoruba land, insisting that those thriving on the crisis resulting from the various social media onslaughts between loyalists of Iba Gani Adams and Igboho should desist from setting Yorubaland ablaze.

“We were surprised that a group under the aegies of YSDM and also linked to Professor Banji Akintoye was trying to raise issues where there was none.

“The much-celebrated audio by Iba Gani Adams was a personal conversation between him and one

Nuru Banjo,and Iba Adams stated it twice that he had an “unconfirmed report” and he said it repeatedly in Yoruba language that he didn’t believe the report linking Sunday Igboho to the death of the late Bola Ige.So,what exactly did this group want to achieve from causing crisis in Yoruba land?

“Issues surrounding the audio had generated a lot of social media attacks between loyalists of Iba Gani Adams and Igboho and the issue had sharply broken the ranks of the Yoruba security architectures.

“But the intervention of prominent Yoruba Obas and stakeholders had

saved the situation.Those involved have chosen the path of peace and not war.So, the statement credited to YSDM was done in bad faith and could endager the ongoing peaceful interventions by Yoruba elders.

“Therefore,we want to state it categorically that this is not the time for war,We must commit ourselves to peace ,especially,at this time when we should be all rally round the duo to fight the enemies

“Now that both sides have been told to sheath their sword and give peace a chance,we advise all those that are profiting from the issue to steer clear of anything that could cause crisis in Yoruba land”,the YCG boss stated .