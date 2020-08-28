The delightfully pretty wife of the General Overseer of Royal Christian Centre, Sumbo Adeoye, has cautioned those who frustrate women that have difficulty conceiving with their hurtful words.

The mother of four took to her social media page to share her experience on how much words hurt her while she was waiting to give her husband children.

A portion of her message reads: “Stop passing hurtful comments to those waiting to have a child.

“You see their physical face but you don’t have an idea what they are going through behind closed doors and the words you utter out of concern may break them down emotionally.

“Don’t be the one causing distress to someone’s feelings.”

Recall that Sumbo had two boys for singer, 2baba, before she got married to her husband, Pastor David Adeoye.