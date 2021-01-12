A public health physician, Dr Olisaeloka Lotenna, has urged Nigerians to stop consulting Google

for medical advice to prevent health complications.

Lotenna, who works at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Awka.

He said that when some Nigerians feel unwell, they consult Google instead of visiting the hospital to avoid hospital fees and stress.

He added that “when people feel unwell, researching symptoms online is one of the easiest and quickest ways to find information that might be able to help explain the health problem.

“Unfortunately, getting a do-it-yourself diagnosis via the internet is likely to be wrong more often than not, according to new research.

“Dr Google is not a doctor. Google does not know you and cannot individualise your health problems and treatment.

“The internet will give the treatment meant for Mrs A to you because it cannot get your diagnosis and can end up hurting you.

“Things like these keep happening and often end in health complications and tears. So, you need to think twice about googling your symptoms next time you get sick.”

Lotenna urged the public to visit hospitals and consult doctors for proper diagnosis, treatment and health advice.

“Please, visit the hospital and consult a real doctor today. No website can replace a detailed assessment from a qualified medical provider.

“Going to hospital to see a doctor these days might be inconvenient, time-consuming and expensive but it is the best.

“Taking care of your health is important for your self-esteem and self-image. Maintain a healthy lifestyle by doing what is right for your body,” he counselled.