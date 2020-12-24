Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, has raised the alarm that some fake Facebook accounts have been opened again in her name.

In a statement by the NIDCOM’s Head of Media and Public Relations Unit, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Dabiri-Erewa warned members of the public to be wary of such accounts as she has no Facebook account at all.

The statement read in part, “This disclaimer became imperative as a similar one issued on November 8, 2016 on the same subject matter still subsists while the hackers are back in their nefarious business.

“It was also brought to our notice that the hackers over the years opened 22 different accounts of Facebook in Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa’s name with the aim of using the various accounts to dupe unsuspecting and innocent persons.

“For the avoidance of doubts, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa has no single Facebook account.”

The statement said Dabiri-Erewa is always available to members of the public who wish to reach her on: [email protected] or +2348174383962 on issues pertaining to her office.

“It must be noted that while Hon. Dabiri-Erewa has reported several times to Facebook, fake accounts keep popping up in her name wondering why it should be so easy to clone peoples’ identity,” it added.

The statement said the matter had been reported to the appropriate authorities