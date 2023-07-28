Stop circulating fake videos, materials, APC cautions PDP

828 828

The Ogun state chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged the State’s chapter of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its minders to stop circulating “fake videos and materials in a desperate bid to mislead their fast disappointed and depleting camp”.

A statement issued in Abeokuta Friday quoted the APC Publicity Secretary, Tunde Oladunjoye, as saying: “It has been brought to the attention of our party that the defeated and dishevelled Ogun state PDP and its minders have been circulating some fake videos and materials that they claimed to have been submitted to the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Abeokuta.

“The fake videos and materials are being circulated in a desperate bid to mislead their fast depleting and disappointed camp. Without any equivocation, we wish to say that the comical action of the Ogun state PDP is akin to cowards who die many times before their death.

“We wonder why the PDP would resort to sharing doctored videos and materials after it has gone to the tribunal. Is it that the PDP has seen that its wishy-washy petition is heading for the rocks, hence its resort to these theatrics? Is it that the party no longer has faith in the Tribunal, hence the resort to cheap blackmail?

“In any case, who procured and presented the so-called evidence that they are gloating about? Is it not a witness procured, influenced and paid by the same party and it’s candidate? Pray, is it not said that he who pays the piper dictates the tune?

“The so-called expert is not more than someone hawking his evidence or a mercenary who would ﬁght any man’s battle for a fee as it were, gives evidence in court to justify his predetermined position and fees collected from the petitioners; and more importantly to ensure the balance of his fees is paid.

“The touted report is therefore tainted. It is obviously not the product of an independent, impartial, detached and professional analysis; as he is already an interested, sponsored and compromised party whose preoccupation is to conceal the truth and work towards the interests of his principals, in this case, the petitioners.

The party urged the PDP to desist from unethical circulation of fake and concocted videos and materials, a practice which the PDP has been known for before, during and after the 2023 general elections .

“Rather, the PDP should prevail on its leader and defeated governorship candidate, Mr. Ladi Adebutu, to return home to honour Police invitation and defend the damning allegations of money laundering and vote-buying hanging on his neck and for which he has been charged to court by the Federal Government ,” APC said.