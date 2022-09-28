Stolen two weeks old baby rescued, reunited with mother in Bauchi

The Management of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, Bauchi, said the 14-day-old twin baby stolen from the hospital had been recovered in Bauchi.

Dr. Haruna Liman, Chairman of the Medical Advisory Committee of the hospital, stated this on Tuesday in Bauchi.

Liman, who spoke handing over the baby to the mother, said that the baby was stolen from the mother in the hospital eight days after she gave birth.

He said: “The baby was stolen on September 21, 2022 by 4:30pm from the mother who is receiving treatment in the hospital.

“The baby boy was rescued today, September 27 around 1am in good health and sound.

“We appreciate Allah and efforts of the Internal security of the hospital, Department of Security Services, Police and other security agencies in the recovery of the baby.”

Liman said security agents have already arrested a woman suspected of masterminding the dastardly act.

He added: “She is currently undergoing interrogation.

“That is all we know after the security agencies have handed over the baby to the Hospital Management.

“We are now handing over the two weeks old twin baby boy to the mother and the family in good health.”

The Chairman explained that the management would review the security architecture of the hospital as well install more security technology devices in the hospital.

The District Head of Bauchi, Alhaji Nura Jumba, urged the management of the hospital to review the security mechanism of the hospital in earnest to avoid repeat of such occurrence.

He pledged that traditional leaders would always educate communities on the proper times of visiting patients in the hospital.

Jumba urged the management to build a relationship with the family, with a view to giving them a sense of belonging.

Responding on behalf of the family of the baby, Malam Shitu Kalid expressed appreciation to the hospital management for its concern and the security agencies for recovering the baby.