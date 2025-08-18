Stolen six-year-old child rescued as police nab suspects in Anambra

The Anambra State Police command says its operatives have rescued a six-year-old stolen child from an alleged foster parent as part of its ongoing fight against crimes relating to child trafficking and sexual offences.

Spokesman for the Anambra Police command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the development in a press statement released on Monday.

He said the rescue followed an intelligence-based investigation that led to the discovery of the child from an alleged foster parent in Ondo State.

Ikenga also said the police operatives arrested one Uchenna Nweke ‘M’, aged 18 years, at Ebenebe community in Awka North LGA of the state over a case of defilement of an 11-year-old girl.

According to him, “The Anambra State Police Command has recorded significant breakthroughs in its fight against crimes relating to child trafficking and sexual offences.

“Sequel to an intelligence-based investigation into a case of conspiracy, child stealing, and trafficking transferred from Okpoko Police Station to the State Criminal Investigation Department of the Gender Unit for discrete investigation, the Operatives swung into action and successfully rescued the 6-year-old victim from an alleged foster parent in Ondo State.

“The rescued child has since been reunited with his biological mother, while all the suspects have been charged in the Children, Sexual, and Gender-Based Violence Court for diligent prosecution.

“Similarly, on August 13, 2025, Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad, Awkuzu, responded to a distress call at Ebenebe Community over a case of defilement of an 11-year-old girl and arrested one Uchenna Nweke ‘M’, aged 18 years.

“Preliminary findings revealed that the suspect allegedly forced his way into the bathroom where the victim was bathing and had unlawful carnal knowledge of her.

“Further revelations from the medical report confirmed the suspect’s culpability. Nevertheless, the case will be charged in court on Wednesday, August 20, 2025.”

Ikenga added that the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Ikioye Orutugu, has reiterated the Command’s unwavering commitment to protecting children and other vulnerable groups.

“He has assured the public that offenders of such heinous crimes will face the full weight of the law,” he added.

