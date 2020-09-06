In prompt response to a distress call received by the Federal Capital Territory Police Command’s control room, the Command on September 5, 2020 arrested one Hamisu Tukur, 25, on the outskirt of Bwari for stealing a vehicle belonging to the Federal Road Safety Corps Headquarters, stationed at SkyMemorial, Wuse Zone 5.

The spokesman of the Command, Anjuguri Manzah, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

Manzah said the fleeing suspect was arrested by eagle-eyed Police Operatives from Bwari Division during a stop and search operation, following a call received from the FRSC Headquarters by the Command’s control room.

The exhibits recovered from Tukur one white Toyota Hilux: HQ-26RS, and a single key.

While reassuring residents of its resolve to protect lives and property, the Command enjoined residents to promptly report or call these emergencies numbers in case of distress: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.

Manzah said the suspect will be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of investigation.